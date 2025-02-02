Breaking: Kotoko fan stabbed to death in chaotic Nsoatreman defeat (Video)

Asante Kotoko strongly condemns the violent and unacceptable incidents that marred our Ghana Premier League Matchweek 19 fixture against Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Koramansah Park. From the moment of our arrival at the stadium, our team was subjected to open hostility, including confrontations from sections of the home supporters. Despite these provocations, we remained committed to fair competition and proceeded with the game in the spirit of sportsmanship. Unfortunately, the actions of the home crowd throughout the match were completely unacceptable. Missiles were thrown at our bench on multiple occasions, creating an unsafe environment for our players and officials. The situation escalated further when our Head of Media suffered a serious ear injury after being struck by an object. Additionally, in a shocking act of aggression, some supporters invaded the pitch and physically attacked our goalkeeper, Mohammed Camara, while also hurling missiles at him. Beyond the events on the field, reports indicate that media personnel and supporters who traveled from Kumasi to cover and support our team were also attacked. Tragically, one of our supporters who was stabbed during the violence has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. This senseless loss of life is devastating, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Asante Kotoko fraternity. Furthermore, the violent scenes resulted in extensive damage to valuable equipment belonging to our club. Laptops, communication devices used by our technical team, and other essential audio-visual gadgets were all destroyed in the chaos. This level of destruction is unacceptable and further highlights the urgent need for stronger security measures at league venues. Despite these grave security breaches, and because of our firm belief in fairness and the integrity of the competition, we continued and completed the game. Nevertheless, it is deeply troubling that such acts of hooliganism persist in our league, endangering players, officials, media personnel, and supporters. Asante Kotoko will fully cooperate with the Ghana Football Association in any investigations and expects swift and firm action to be taken against those responsible. Football must be played in a secure and fair environment, and these acts of violence must not be tolerated. We call on all stakeholders to take decisive steps to ensure the safety of all teams, officials, and supporters, as we remain resolute in our pursuit of professionalism and fair play.