Emotional shots as Asante Kotoko hold solemn vigil for late fan

Asante Kotoko last night held a solemn vigil for staunch supporter of the club, Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

The club in memory of Nana Pooley hosted the vigil at the Baba Yara Stadium for fans, players and friends of the late fan to honour his memory.

Members of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) Nana Apinkra Akwesi Awuah, Kwesi Appiah, and head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum were among the prominent club members who attended the vigil on Sunday at Baba Yara Stadium.

The entire playing team and many fans attended as well; several distraught fans were clearly upset and chanted "Justice for Pooley."

Nana Pooley was brutally stabbed to death in a fierce clash at the Nana Konamansah Park in Nsoatre when the Porcupine Warriors were defeated by Nsoatreman FC by a lone goal in match week 19 of the Ghana Premier League.

Demands for justice

The club is demanding justice and in response have withdrawn from all football activities.

The vigil was part of the club’s broader effort to advocate for improved safety and security at football venues across Ghana.

Additionally, some Kotoko fans are planning to organise a walk dubbed “Pooley Walk" to advocate for justice for the fatal stabbing of their colleague.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested six suspects, including former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and Nsoatreman FC bankroller, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, in connection with the crime.