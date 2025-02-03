Blows, scorpion kicks, bottles thrown in chaotic Ghana Premier League match fight (Video) 

Videos circulating online show different angles of Asante Kotoko’s chaotic defeat to Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Konamansah Park on Sunday.

Local media reports suggest the fights and altercations started after a foul on an on-field player barely 10 minutes into the second half. However, it is believed the atmosphere was already tense even before kick-off.

Asante Kotoko’s bus reportedly did not enjoy a smooth entry to the park. The history of the game, and stakes involved with the Porcupine Warriors aiming to extend their points tally at the league’s summit while the Nsoatre boys look to put in a fight to escape the drop zone, contributed to the tension.

When the tension blew into a full-fledged fight, players were seen throwing fists, kicking opponents while some supporters flew water bottles and other missiles on to the pitch.

A video captured and shared by sports journalist Hussein Adams shows both teams involved in a massive brawl with some players involved in a fistfight closer to the stands.

Police, match officials, and some team staff were filmed trying to separate the players.

The fight escalated and a staunch supporter of the Porcupine Warriors, known as Francis Yaw Frimpong or Nana Pooley, was brutally stabbed to death.

Calm restored, match resumed

The match was halted for a few minutes and per Adams' account of events to SportyFM this morning, it took the intervention of Nsoatreman’s bank roller Ignatius Baffuor Awuah and Sudan head coach Kwesi Appiah to calm tensions before the game resumed.

Four players were sent off - Stephen Diyou, Michael Kyei Dwamena, Justice Blay, and Mohammed Camara.

Gabriel Bonnah scored the winner and only goal of the match for the home side.