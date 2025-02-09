Asante Kotoko to hold vigil in memory of killed supporter

The management of Asante Kotoko, together with its supporters’ leadership, has announced a special night vigil to honour the memory of Francis Yaw Frimpong, known as Nana Pooley.

Pooley tragically lost his life after being fatally stabbed by unknown assailants during the Matchday 19 clash between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC at Nana Konamansah Park in Nsoatre.

The vigil will take place on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. This event will serve as a tribute to Pooley’s life and a continued call for justice following his untimely death.

Asante Kotoko has extended an open invitation to all supporters, football enthusiasts, and the general public to attend.

The club’s management in an official statement said:

"We encourage all attendees to bring candles as we unite to honour our departed brother."

Demands for justice

In addition to remembering Pooley, the vigil is also part of the club’s broader effort to advocate for improved safety and security at football venues across Ghana.

Additionally, some Kotoko fans are planning to organise a walk dubbed “Pooley Walk" to advocate for justice for the fatal stabbing of their colleague.

This event underscores the unity within the Asante Kotoko family as they come together to demand accountability and honour a life lost too soon.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested six suspects, including former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and Nsoatreman FC bankroller, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, in connection with the crime.