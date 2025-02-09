Pooley's death: Autopsy report on Kotoko fan’s fatal stabbing emerges

The Ashanti Regional Kotoko Circles Chairman, Alexander Manu, has shared shocking details from the autopsy report on the tragic death of Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Pooley.

Pooley, a passionate Asante Kotoko supporter, was fatally stabbed during the club’s match against Nsoatreman on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The incident occurred after an on-field altercation among players escalated into the stands, leading to the horrific event.

Speaking on Kessben TV, an emotional Manu revealed that the severity of Pooley’s injuries was such that doctors believed his survival would have been unlikely, even with immediate medical attention.

He also disclosed the nature of the wounds and the weapon used in the attack.

He told Kessben TV that:

The autopsy report has been released, and what I’ve learned is truly disturbing. According to medical experts, even if there had been a hospital at the stadium, the outcome would have been the same. The object pierced the victim’s heart, causing catastrophic damage 1.6 cm deep, and leading to a massive blood clot of 1.5 litres.

Fans demand justice

As investigations continue, Asante Kotoko, alongside their supporters, will hold a vigil on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Baba Yara Stadium at 6 pm in honour of their staunch fan Pooley.

Additionally, some Kotoko fans are planning to organise a walk dubbed “Pooley Walk" to advocate for justice for the fatal stabbing of their colleague.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested six suspects, including former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, in connection with the crime.