Wife of killed Kotoko fan emotionally speaks after stabbing incident (Video) 

The wife of the Asante Kotoko fan who was tragically stabbed to death during the Ghana Premier League clash with Nsoatreman FC has finally broken her silence since the unfortunate incident happened last night.
Yaa Gifty, the late Francis Yaw Frimpong’s wife was in disbelief over the turn of events. She said she was eagerly expecting her husband’s return from Nsoatre.
However, that never happened as chaos erupted at the Nana Konamansah II Stadium which eventually led to the stabbing of Naa Pooley, as her late husband was popularly known.
Gifty spoke to Kumasi-based LUV FM in an emotional interview at their residence.
She noted the following as quoted by JoySports:
He told me [he was going to watch the game]. I am waiting for my husband and I have left everything to God. When the bus set off, he called. He did same when he got to his destination. Even when he called me to tell me he was not being allowed to enter the stadium, I told him, he will go. At 3 pm, my husband had died and I had no idea about it?
GFA postpones weekend GPL fixtures
Meanwhile, both the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Asante Kotoko have condenmed the shameful act of hooliganism which happened yesterday.
Additionally, the GFA has postponed the match week 20 fixtures of the Ghana Premier League this weekend, and has tasked its Security Committee head, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Lydia Donkor, to investigate the riots with her team.
Some Porcupine Warriors supporters have also called for the suspension of the domestic league until certain “non-negotiable demands” are met.