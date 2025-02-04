Pooley's death: Former Minister Ignatius Baffour-Awuah granted bail in stabbing case

The owner and financier of Nsoatreman FC, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, has been granted bail set at GHC 500,000 with two sureties, following his arrest in connection with the violent disturbances during the Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko.

Baffour-Awuah, a former Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, was granted bail alongside Joseph Kyeremeh, another suspect, both of whom are expected to appear before the Sunyani District Magistrate Court B on Monday, February 17, 2025.

The former Sunyani West Member of Parliament (MP) faces charges of abetment to commit a crime, specifically murder, under sections 20(1) and 46 of the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960 (Act 29). A third suspect, Agyemang Duah Owusu, was arrested on Monday and has been remanded in police custody.

The three were apprehended following violent clashes which led to the death of a Francis Yaw Frimpong during the league match at Nana Konamansah Park in Nsoatre on Sunday. The disturbances led to the tragic death of a supporter and significant damage to property.

Presiding Judge Eric Daning has ordered Baffour Awuah to surrender his passport to the court registry for the first 14 days, effective February 4. Additionally, he is prohibited from leaving the Sunyani Municipality without prior court approval.

GFA suspends GPL

In light of the incident, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the suspension of all Matchday 20 fixtures to ensure justice is served and to address the impact of the violence on the integrity of the sport.