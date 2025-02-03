Pulse logo
Breaking News: Former MP. Baffour Awuah arrested over the death of Asante Kotoko supporter

03 February 2025 at 16:32
Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah
Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah
  • Christopher Sededzi Kwame

The Bono Regional Police Headquarters has taken Ignatius Baffour Awuah, owner and financier of Nsoatreman FC, into custody following violent disturbances during a Ghana Premier League match, according to Nyirah Power Sports.

The former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and ex-member of Parliament for Sunyani West Constituency has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The incident occurred on Sunday during the Matchday 19 fixture between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko at the Nana Kronmansah Park.

The game descended into chaos as players and officials engaged in physical confrontations, culminating in the tragic death of an Asante Kotoko supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong, widely known as "Pooley."

Frimpong was reportedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants during the unrest.

Authorities have launched an investigation to bring all perpetrators to justice.

More to follow

