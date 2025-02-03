GPL: Nsoatreman FC halt Asante Kotoko’s unbeaten streak in dramatic encounter

Nsoatreman FC ended Asante Kotoko’s unbeaten run in the Ghana Premier League with a 1-0 victory at Professor Nana Koromansan Park on Sunday.

A lone goal from Gabriel Bonnah proved decisive, sealing a crucial win for the home side.

The match was fiercely contested, filled with drama and controversy. As tensions escalated, Kotoko’s Justice Blay and Mohammed Camara, along with Nsoatreman’s Stephen Diyuo, were sent off, leaving both teams at a numerical disadvantage.

Fan disturbances further disrupted the game, with objects thrown onto the pitch, raising concerns over potential disciplinary actions.

Despite the chaotic atmosphere, substitute Gabriel Bonnah made an instant impact, scoring just 40 seconds after being introduced.

Although both teams created additional chances, Bonnah’s strike remained the difference, securing a significant victory for Nsoatreman.

Despite the defeat, Kotoko retains the top spot in the league table with 34 points after 19 games, tied with Bibiani Gold Stars, and just one point ahead of Heart of Lions and Hearts of Oak.

Asante Kotoko will now turn their attention to their match week 20 game against Young Apostles. A win for them will still keep them on top of the Ghana Premier League table.

Tragedy overshadows the game after Pooley's death

The drama on the field was eclipsed by the tragic death of Nana Pooley, a devoted Asante Kotoko supporter, who was reportedly stabbed by an unknown assailant in Nsoatre.