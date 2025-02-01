GPL: Hearts of Oak defeat Hearts of Lions to reignite title chase after Kotoko

Accra Hearts of Oak secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Heart of Lions in the Ghana Premier League on Friday at the Legon Sports Stadium. This victory marked their return to winning ways and kept their title ambitions alive.

A second-half penalty, calmly converted by forward Mawuli Wayo, proved to be the difference in a tightly contested match.

The win extends Hearts of Oak's unbeaten run to six games as they continue to mount pressure on league leaders Asante Kotoko.

Despite a frustrating first half in which the Phobians squandered several opportunities, they maintained their composure and defensive solidity to clinch all three points.

Hearts of Oak started brightly but struggled to capitalise on their chances in the first half, with Mawuli Wayo missing several opportunities.

On the other hand, Heart of Lions displayed resilience and exploited gaps in the Phobians' setup. However, goalkeeper Benjamin Asare was in fine form, making crucial saves to keep the visitors at bay.

The second half saw a more composed Hearts of Oak side, with Konadu Yiadom marshalling the defence and Seth Osei controlling the midfield.

The breakthrough came just four minutes into the second half when Stephen Appiah Asare was fouled in the penalty box. Mawuli Wayo stepped up and coolly converted the spot kick, securing the game's only goal.

What’s next?

The victory propels Hearts of Oak to fourth place in the league table with 33 points after 19 games. The Phobians remain firmly in the title race, trailing Asante Kotoko by a manageable margin.

Coach Aboubakar Ouattara will be pleased with his team's resilience and will aim to build on this momentum in their upcoming fixtures.

What’s Next?