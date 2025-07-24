Mid-Year Budget: Gov’t to construct 5,000km of roads in next 3 years – Finance minister

The Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced that the government will construct approximately 5,000 kilometres of road over the next three years.

According to him, the government has identified 166 constituencies across the country in urgent need of road infrastructure and has committed to rehabilitating 10 kilometres of roads annually in each of these constituencies.

The announcement was made during the presentation of the 2025 mid-year budget review statement in Parliament on Thursday, 24 July.

Dr Forson stated:

The Mahama administration has identified 166 constituencies in dire need of road infrastructure. In response, we have programmed to rehabilitate 10 kilometres of roads annually in each of these constituencies.

He continued:

Mr Speaker, this translates to approximately 5,000 kilometres of roads to be constructed in these 166 constituencies over the next three years. Simply put, over the next three years, we will build 5,000 kilometres of road in these critical areas.

The Finance Minister also noted that, under the government’s Big Push programme, several abandoned road projects that previously lacked dedicated funding have now been prioritised for completion. These include:

Rehabilitation and upgrading of the Kasoa–Winneba Road

Rehabilitation of the Ofankor–Nsawam Road (dual carriageway)

Dualisation of the Takoradi–Agona Junction Road

Construction of the Suame Interchange and local roads

Construction of National Route N18: Wa–Han Road

Dr Forson further announced that the Minister for Roads and Highways will soon present a new Road Maintenance Trust Fund Bill to Parliament to replace the current Ghana Road Fund.