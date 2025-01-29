I washed my jerseys while at Hearts of Oak – Sulley Muntari

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari has opened up about the challenges he encountered while playing in the Ghana Premier League with Hearts of Oak.

The 40-year-old, who briefly played for the Phobians, expressed concerns over the league’s substandard conditions, which he believes contributed to his decision not to extend his stay.

The former Mila player did not hold back in his criticism of the league’s infrastructure and overall management, likening it to a “big hole” where funds are continuously invested without tangible improvements.

In an interview with 3Sports, he highlighted several issues, including poorly maintained facilities, unpleasant locker room conditions, and a general lack of respect, which ultimately forced him to take matters into his own hands.

Even my shirt, I don’t let them wash. I take it home all the time.

A few weeks ago, Mubarak Wakaso was reportedly on the radar of Accra Hearts of Oak before the close of the second transfer window in Ghana, but the player was unable to reach an agreement with the Phobians.

Muntari also commented on Mubarak Wakaso’s decision not to join Hearts of Oak, stating that he understood Wakaso’s reluctance.

Waka [Wakaso] won’t probably be able to contain them.

Despite Muntari's short spell with Hearts of Oak, he won the FA Cup and the president's ceremonial trophy with the Phobians.

Muntari willing to help GPL players.