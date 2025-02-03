GPL: GFA bans Nsoatreman FC from playing home games at Nana Kronamansah Park

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has imposed an indefinite ban on Nsoatreman FC from hosting home matches at the Nana Kronamansah Park.

According to the GFA, this decision aims to safeguard all stakeholders while investigations into recent acts of violence at the venue are conducted.

The ban follows a violent incident during the league match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko on Sunday, February 2, which resulted in the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Frimpong Yaw Francis, also known as Nana Pooley, as well as multiple injuries and significant property damage.

In an official statement, the GFA strongly condemned the acts of hooliganism, describing them as unacceptable and detrimental to the integrity of the sport.

Citing Article 14(2) of the Premier League Regulations, the GFA emphasised that Nsoatreman FC will not be permitted to use Nana Kronamansah Park until further notice.

The Executive Council of the GFA has, with immediate effect, invoked Article 14(2) of the Premier League Regulations, banning the use of Nsoatreman FC’s home venue until further notice. This action ensures the safety of all stakeholders while investigations proceed

This measure marks the first step in addressing the incident, with the GFA pledging to continue its enquiries to identify those responsible for the violence.

The call for security measures

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) must liaise with the Ghana Police Service to apprehend all perpetrators of the recent incident and ensure they are held accountable for their actions.

Hooliganism has been a persistent issue, disrupting the beautiful game and hindering its development.