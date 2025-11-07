Talking Drums Festival: Ghana to Host Africa’s Biggest Hip-Hop Celebration in December 2025

#Featuredpost

Ghana’s vibrant capital, Accra, once again sets the stage for a historic global music moment this December 2025, as the inaugural Talking Drums Festival brings together some of the world’s biggest names in hip-hop for an unforgettable two-day experience. The Talking Drums Festival, positioned as an afro-diasporic celebration of hip-hop culture, will take place on December 29th – 30th, 2025. It is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans not only from across Africa and the global diaspora, but also from Ghana. This non-stop celebration will spotlight rhythm, culture, and unity, featuring performances from over 40 artists representing the U.S., U.K., and various countries throughout the African continent.

Ruddy Kwakye

“With over five decades of hip-hop serving as a cornerstone of global cultural influence, the Talking Drums Festival will blend all forms of the sound and culture to showcase its power to our attending audience,” stated Ruddy Kwakye, Executive Producer of the festival. This approach reflects the festival’s commitment to honouring hip-hop’s diverse legacy, bringing together different styles, voices, and expressions that have shaped the genre worldwide. The festival has entered a multi-year partnership with the Black Star Experience, the national branding initiative by the Government of Ghana, furthering the legacy of the acclaimed Beyond the Return campaign, inviting the global Black diaspora to reconnect with the continent through culture, art, music, tourism, and heritage.

Rex Owusu Marfo

Rex Owusu Marfo, the Presidential Coordinator for the initiative, emphasized that “Ghana’s esteemed reputation as the Culture Capital of Africa, over the years, has firmly established it as a prominent destination for global experiences, attracting visitors from around the world. The nation’s dynamic and diverse musical heritage, along with its disruptive cultural scene, positions Ghana as the ideal host for this premier celebration of the hip-hop genre, a genre that continues to shape and energize cultures worldwide.” A star-studded lineup announcement and a full itinerary of events and experiences will be released in the coming days. Fans can sign up for priority access and exclusive festival perks at www.talkingdrums.live

Media contact:

About Talking Drums Festival

The Talking Drums Festival is an international hip-hop event established to highlight the significance, impact, and cohesion of hip-hop and culture. By convening artists, creators, and enthusiasts from across the globe, the festival acts as a conduit between Africa and the worldwide diaspora through music, fashion, dance, and storytelling.

About Republic of Amusement

Republic of Amusement, a live-entertainment and culture company with footprints in the Gulf, USA and Africa is focused on creating large-scale, world-class cultural experiences across festivals, tours, concerts and raves.

About Black Star Experience

Black Star Experience is the Government of Ghana’s new tourism and cultural diplomacy platform; the next phase of the Beyond the Return initiative designed to showcase Ghana as Africa’s cultural capital and the home of global Black excellence.