Kwesi Appiah recounts how he was hit by sachet water in Nsoatre, macho men storm VIP stand

James Kwesi Appiah, a member of Asante Kotoko’s Interim Management Committee and head coach of the Sudanese national team, has detailed the harrowing attack he endured during the violent clash between supporters of Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC on Sunday, January 2, 2025.

Appiah revealed that he was struck in the eye with a sachet of water after five heavily built men stormed the VIP section during the unrest.

In a tragic turn of events, Asante Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley was fatally stabbed at Nsoatre during the match, adding a sombre note to an already chaotic situation.

Speaking in an interview with Ghana Sports Page, Appiah disclosed that Nsoatreman FC had assured tight security for the game, promising the deployment of 120 police officers.

However, only 20 officers were present, a situation he believes contributed to the breakdown of order.

They told us they would bring 120 police officers, but the number present was not even up to 20.

Appiah further recounted how he came under attack in the stands after refusing to join Nsoatreman FC owner and former Member of Parliament, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, in attempting to control the crowd.

He alleged that Baffour Awuah, displeased with his refusal, incited some supporters to turn on Kotoko fans seated in the VIP section.

The MP asked me to go and calm the fans down, but it was his supporters causing the trouble, and we were outnumbered. The Kotoko fans in the VIP section said, 'No, we won't let you go because it's risky.'

The MP got upset that we didn't join him on the field and incited the fans to attack us. Five macho men came to the VIP section, saying they wanted to take Nana Pooley and the Ashanti Regional Supporters Chairman. We asked why since they had done nothing wrong, which led to a fight.

Kwesi Appiah details attack

Appiah added that amidst the commotion, he was hit with a sachet of water before the former minister eventually intervened to calm the situation.

I even got hit by a sachet of water in the process. It was only after that incident that the former minister intervened and told the fans to stop, and they finally did.

Following the incident, Appiah decided to leave the stadium, unable to continue watching the game.

As soon as they stopped, I left the stadium and did not watch the game again.