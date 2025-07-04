Bybit Launches TradFi in Ghana

#Featuredpost

Bybit, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange trusted by millions worldwide, has officially launched its innovative TradFi feature in Ghana, giving users direct access to forex, commodities, and global stock indices all from the Bybit app, powered by USDT.

This rollout puts Ghana at the forefront of a major shift in global trading, enabling everyday users to access real-world financial markets without needing traditional banks or forex brokers.

Ghana is fast becoming a hub for smart investors and digital entrepreneurs,

said [Bybit spokesperson].

TradFi offers Ghanaians the opportunity to trade real-world assets in USD directly from their crypto wallets. It’s convenience, access, and empowerment all in one.

What is Tradfi?

Tradfi is a new tool inside the Bybit platform that gives users the ability to trade:

Major forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY

Commodities including Gold, Crude Oil, and Silver

Global stock indices like the NASDAQ, FTSE 100, and S&P 500





All of these assets are accessible using USDT (Tether), a stablecoin that is pegged to the US dollar, giving Ghanaians a reliable way to earn in USD and protect themselves from local currency volatility.

Why TradFi is a Game-Changer for Ghanaians

With the Ghanaian cedi facing economic pressure and youth unemployment on the rise, more people are turning to digital platforms for income. Tradfi is the perfect solution, offering:

Access to global markets using only a smartphone and the Bybit app

The ability to earn in USD , ideal for savings, investing, and beating inflation

Crypto and forex trading in one place, without relying on multiple apps or brokers





Whether you're in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, or Takoradi, you can start trading global markets from your phone, securely, quickly, and with full control.

Getting Started is Easy

To access TradFi in Ghana, users simply:

Download the Bybit app (Android/iOS)



Sign up and complete KYC (identity verification)



Deposit USDT or swap other crypto into USDT



Navigate to TradFi and start trading instantly



With no high deposit requirement or complex setup, TradFi is designed to be accessible even for beginners.

Empowering the Next Generation of Ghanaian Investors

Bybit’s launch of Tradfi in Ghana is a major step toward financial inclusion, offering young people and professionals a practical way to build wealth, earn in foreign currency, and participate in global trading without leaving the country. For tech-savvy Ghanaians looking to explore the future of finance, Tradfi is the tool to watch.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, trusted by over 70 million users worldwide. Founded in 2018, Bybit bridges the gap between Tradfi and DeFi by offering a secure, transparent, and user-first trading platform.

With strong support for Web3 tools, P2P markets, and mobile money integration, Bybit is transforming access to digital finance in Kenya, South Africa, and beyond. In South Africa, Bybit will market its offering as the juristic representative of Altify SA Capital (Pty) Ltd, an authorised financial services provider (FSP no. 52727), registered under South African company number 2022/321703/07.