Cristiano Ronaldo's son admits Lamine Yamal is better than his dad (Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has made a surprising admission about Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, saying the 18-year-old is more naturally talented than his famous father while pointing out that the youngster "hasn't won anything yet."

The comments have sparked discussion about football's changing of the guard, with many expecting Yamal to eventually inherit the crown that has been shared between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the past two decades.

Yamal, who recently turned 18, is widely regarded as football's next big thing and is tipped to win his first Ballon d'Or in the coming years. The Barcelona winger has already shown glimpses of the brilliance that many believe will see him follow in the footsteps of the game's greatest players.

However, Ronaldo Jr's observation highlights an important point about the young Spaniard's career so far. While Yamal's raw ability has impressed fans and experts worldwide, he still needs to prove himself at the highest level by winning major trophies with both club and country.

The Portuguese legend, who currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, has built his reputation on not just skill but also an incredible trophy haul throughout his career. His son clearly recognises this difference when comparing his father to the emerging Barcelona star.

Despite acknowledging Yamal's superior natural talent, Ronaldo Jr maintains that his father remains his favourite player.

Lamine Yamal lands in trouble

The young Barcelona forward, who just turned 18 on July 13, 2025, has plenty of time to add silverware to his growing reputation. Meanwhile, he’s the subject of investigation in Spain.