Lamine Yamal faces huge fine for hiring ‘dwarfs,’ busty women for 18th birthday party

Spanish authorities are reportedly launching an investigation into Lamine Yamal's 18th birthday celebrations after allegations emerged that the Barcelona winger exploited people with dwarfism for entertainment and paid women based on their physical attributes.

Social media personality Claudio Calvo has claimed that Yamal hired 12 women with specific breast measurements to attend his mafia-themed party on July 13, 2025. Around 200 guests, including teammates, friends and family, attended the lavish celebration.

Jesus Martin Blanco, who oversees disability rights at Spain's Ministry of Social Rights, has demanded a full investigation into the event. The probe could result in Yamal facing a massive fine of up to £867,000, according to Marca.

Martin warned that wealthy individuals shouldn't consider themselves above the law, stating:

We are concerned that people with money, people with power, believe themselves to be unpunished. The law is for everyone, for the humble and for the powerful.

He also worried about the impact on young supporters who might copy Yamal's behaviour.

Group condemns Lamine Yamal's bash

The Association of People with Achondroplasia and other Skeletal Dysplasias in Spain (ADEE) has strongly condemned the party and announced plans for legal action. Their statement read:

The ADEE, a member organisation of the Spanish Confederation of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities, condemns and publicly denounces the hiring of people with dwarfism as part of the entertainment at the recent 18th birthday party of soccer player Lamine Yamal.

The group added:

The Association announces that it will take legal and social action to safeguard the dignity of people with disabilities, considering that these actions violate not only current legislation but also the fundamental ethical values of a society that seeks to be egalitarian and respectful.