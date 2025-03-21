Ghana Grows High School Next Level resumes with school visits – champions youth in agriculture and disability inclusion

#Featuredpost

The Ghana Grows Program has resumed its flagship High School Next Level tour, beginning with a visit to the Koforidua School for the Deaf. This youth-led initiative is designed to shift mindsets, inspire young people, and showcase the vast opportunities within Ghana’s agriculture value chain, with a strong focus on disability inclusion. Ghana Grows, an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation in partnership with Springboard Roadshow Foundation, with Lyme Haus as a sub-implementing partner, is changing perceptions and positioning agribusiness as a viable career path for young Ghanaians. The first stop of this yearʼs tour brought together students from both the Koforidua School for the Deaf and Kibi School for the Deaf, engaging them in interactive sessions, storytelling, and motivational talks from industry experts, including professionals with disabilities.

Speaking at the event, Comfort Ocran, Executive Director of Springboard Roadshow Foundation , encouraged students to have a big plan despite their disabilities.

"We are excited to kick off this year's High School Next Level tour, focusing on young persons with disabilities. Our goal is to change perceptions and show that agribusiness is for everyone. By engaging these students, we hope to nurture a new generation of agribusiness leaders," she said.

Matthew Ansah, Team Lead at Lyme Haus , highlighted the diverse career opportunities within the agricultural sector, urging students to look beyond their challenges and seize opportunities in agribusiness.

The event also celebrated outstanding students with awards in various categories, including Best Academic Student, Best Agriculture Student, Most Disciplined Student, Best Dressed Student, and Best in Entertainment & Sports.

A key highlight of the day was the powerful motivational presentations by Michael Owusu Asare and Adelaide the Seer, two individuals with disabilities who have excelled in their respective fields. The Headmistress of Koforidua School for the Deaf, Mrs. Agyemang, expressed her gratitude to Ghana Grows for their commitment to empowering students and expanding their career horizons. The event concluded with a tree planting exercise, gift presentations to selected students, and vibrant dance and choreography performances by students from both schools. The High School Next Level tour will continue across the country, reaching schools in Takoradi, Cape Coast, Ho, Bechem, Savelugu, and more. About Ghana Grows The Ghana Grows Programme is an initiative of Mastercard Foundation in partnership with Springboard Road Show Foundation. It is a youth-led program that inspires young women and men especially, persons with disabilities between 18 to 35 years to discover career opportunities in Agriculture, Agribusiness, and the Technical and Vocational Skills sectors. It also supports them to pursue decent and fulfilling jobs in these sectors. The program aims to change the negative perceptions young people have about these sectors. The Ghana Grows Program is an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation and is being implemented by a consortium led by Springboard Road Show Foundation. Lyme Haus is a sub-implementing partner. Other technical partners are Axis Human Capital, Meraki Arts Africa, Ghana Federation of the Disabled (GFD), Ghana Psychological Association (GPA), Young & Vibe, Ghana TVET Service, the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE), Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA) and Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).