Lamine Yamal overtakes Real Madrid stars to become world's most valuable player

Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has officially become the world's most valuable footballer, leaving Real Madrid's biggest names trailing in his wake.

The 17-year-old winger has seen his market value soar to an eye-watering €200 million according to Transfermarkt, the football industry's leading valuation website.

This puts him ahead of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, whose worth remains at €180 million.

Yamal's remarkable rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. What started as a promising youth career at Barcelona has transformed into global stardom within just over a year.

READ ALSO: Footballer stoned to death by angry mob over phone theft claims

The youngster has established himself amongst the world's finest wingers and is already being mentioned as a potential Ballon d'Or contender.

His breakthrough season proved pivotal in Barcelona's domestic treble triumph, whilst he also played a crucial role in Spain's European Championship victory last summer. These achievements at such a tender age have sent his valuation through the roof.

The Spanish teenager's ascent to the top has come at the expense of some established superstars. Vinicius Junior, who previously held the €200 million tag, has seen his worth drop to €170 million following what's been described as a disappointing campaign.

Vini Jr

Lamine Yamal leads the pack

Yamal now leads an elite group that includes Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Los Blancos' Kylian Mbappe, and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

Lamine Yamal FC Barcelona

Barcelona's success isn't limited to Yamal alone. His teammate Pedri has also benefited from a significant valuation boost, rising from €120 million to €140 million.

Brazilian winger Raphinha has gained €10 million to reach €90 million, whilst young defender Pau Cubarsi is now valued at €70 million.

See full list of mo:st valuable players in the world: