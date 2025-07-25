Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 entertainment stories in Ghana you may have missed (21–25 July)

Life moves fast, and in Ghana’s entertainment scene, it moves even faster. That is why Your Weekly Pulse is here to keep you in the loop with the biggest headlines, viral moments, and behind-the-scenes buzz.

From confessions and controversy to court drama and love revelations, here are five of the top stories you might have missed this week:

1. 'Marriage is expensive; it goes beyond money' – Stonebwoy reflects on married life

Stonebwoy and wife

Dancehall star Stonebwoy has opened up about the deeper responsibilities that come with marriage, explaining that its true cost is not just financial.

In an interview with Joy Prime, the Into the Future singer shared that being a husband demands emotional, physical, and psychological commitment. He also touched on the societal expectations placed on men in Ghana, where they are often seen as the primary providers. According to him, this comes with serious emotional and financial pressure.

2. ‘The Cosby Show’ actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies at 54 after reported drowning

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for playing Theo Huxtable in The Cosby Show, has reportedly died at age 54. According to TMZ, the actor is believed to have drowned, although full details have not yet been confirmed.

Warner became a household name in the 1980s, and his role on the popular sitcom earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination. His career in entertainment spanned more than three decades.

3. Fameye reveals he spent over $15,000 on TGMA 2025 performance

Fameye

Highlife musician Fameye has disclosed that he spent more than $15,000 preparing for his performance at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

During an interview with Hitz FM on 22 July, the Praise hitmaker explained that the investment covered custom-made outfits, stage props, backup dancers, and even the services of two performance directors. The result was a visually impressive show that fans are still talking about.

Sammy Gyamfi sues Afia Schwarzenegger for GH₵10 million over defamation claims

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD), Sammy Gyamfi, has filed a defamation suit against media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, demanding GH₵10 million in damages.

The suit, filed on Wednesday, 23 July 2025, follows a video posted by Afia Schwarzenegger on her social media platforms in which she accused Gyamfi of alleged infidelity, engaging in romantic relationships, and buying vehicles for female students at the University of Ghana.

In his statement of claim, Gyamfi is seeking several reliefs from the court, including a perpetual restraining order to prevent Afia Schwarzenegger from making any further defamatory comments about him. He is also requesting a public apology and retraction to be published on her social media pages and in The Daily Graphic.

Additionally, Gyamfi is asking for both general and exemplary damages, amounting to GH₵10 million.

5. Medikal confirms relationship with Eazzy and hints at marriage plans

Medikal fuels dating rumour with Eazzy in new song and cryptic shadow post

After months of speculation, Medikal has confirmed that he is in a romantic relationship with singer Eazzy.

In a recent interview on Hitz FM, the rapper affectionately referred to her as his “woman” and “babe”. He also addressed questions about a potential music collaboration, saying they have no such plans at the moment. According to him, their focus is on their personal bond rather than musical projects. He also dropped hints that wedding bells may not be too far off.