Footballer stoned to death by angry mob over phone theft claims

A Kenyan footballer has been killed by a mob in Nairobi after being accused of stealing a mobile phone.

Eric Wafula, a former goalkeeper who played for Mathare FC, and a companion were reportedly set upon by an angry crowd at the weekend following allegations they had snatched a phone from someone walking nearby.

Local media say the pair were beaten to death with stones and heavy sticks by community members who took justice into their own hands.

Tragically, this wasn't Wafula's first encounter with mob violence over similar accusations. He had previously been saved by police intervention during another incident in Kariobangi, which was also connected to claims of phone theft, as reported by AfricaSoccer.

His former club paid tribute to the deceased player in a short statement. Part of the statement released by FKF New Mathare FC read:

We are saddened by the passing of our former goalkeeper Eric Wafula. Shine on your way Jagoal. Rest in Peace.

Eric Wafula

READ ALSO: University of Ghana student tragically dies after collapsing during fun games

Police share more details

A police officer from John Saga Police Station reflected on how Wafula's sporting background had previously protected him from harm but couldn't save him this time. The officer at John Saga Police Station said the following as quoted above-mentioned publication:

The fame that came with his talent saved his life on several occasions. All I can say is he was a talented goalkeeper; it is sad that his life was to end in such a manner.

The incident highlights the ongoing problem of mob justice in Kenya, where communities sometimes take the law into their own hands when dealing with suspected criminals.

Wafula's death serves as a stark reminder of how quickly accusations can turn deadly when crowds decide to mete out their own punishment rather than involving proper authorities.

MUST READ: Referee burned alive to death by angry mob in DR Congo