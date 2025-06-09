University of Ghana student tragically dies after collapsing during fun games

A tragic collapse during what should have been a day of celebration has claimed the life of Sheriff Ibrahim, a law student at the University of Ghana.

The young man reportedly collapsed and died suddenly whilst taking part in sporting activities organised for the Dean's Cup, which forms part of the university's Law Students Union (LSU) Week festivities. His sudden death has left fellow students and staff devastated.

Radio Universe broke the news on their X page, with confirmation coming from Edem Agbana, the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, who knew Sheriff personally.

The university expressed their shock in an official statement:

Today has shaken us in ways we could never have imagined. What began as a joyful celebration of unity and community during our LSU Week has turned into a day of immense sorrow. The tragic passing of our dear friend and colleague in the very course of activities meant to bring us together has left us heartbroken.

The statement continued:

We extend our deepest condolences to the PFD400 class and to all who knew and loved him. There are no words that can truly capture the weight of such a loss, especially under these circumstances. We feel it with you.

Sheriff's unexpected death cast a shadow over the entire LSU Week celebrations. University officials immediately called off all remaining events, including a dinner that had been planned for later that evening.

The student has since been laid to rest following Islamic burial customs. A memorial vigil is planned for Monday, 9th June 2025, at 6PM.

MP pays tribute to 'vibrant' friend

Edem Agbana

Edem Agbana, who served as Sheriff's local MP, shared his grief on social media after learning of his friend's death. The parliamentarian wrote:

A friend joined his law school mates for fun games. Just before kickoff, he collapsed and died. Such a vibrant soul, gone in a moment. Life is fleeting. May God help make our short stay here worthwhile. Rest In Peace, Sheriff.