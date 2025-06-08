Hajj 2025: Ghana records 7 pilgrim deaths in Mecca - Collins Dauda

Seven Ghanaian pilgrims taking part in the 2025 Hajj in Saudi Arabia have been confirmed dead, says the Ghana Hajj Board.

The deceased include five women and two men.

Although the identities of the deceased have not been made public, the Chairman of the Hajj Board, Alhaji Collins Dauda, disclosed in an interview with TV3 that the families of the victims in Ghana have been duly notified.

He further noted that officials plan to visit the bereaved families to extend their condolences at an appropriate time.

Unfortunately, for the 2025 pilgrimage, we have lost seven of our compatriots. Deaths are painful, but death will come when it has to come, and therefore, regrettably, as the case is, we take the opportunity to express our deepest condolences to the families back in Ghana who have been affected in this case.

He also highlighted that the Ghanaian government, in partnership with Saudi authorities, has instituted robust safety measures to protect its citizens during the pilgrimage.

These measures include the provision of immediate medical attention, particularly during emergencies.

The number of fatalities recorded this year represents a notable decline from the 17 deaths reported during last year’s pilgrimage.

In line with Islamic tradition, all deceased pilgrims have been buried in Saudi Arabia.

Ghana dispatched over 6,000 pilgrims to Mecca this year, joining more than 2 million Muslims worldwide for the annual Hajj.

The pilgrimage, known for its physically demanding nature, is often conducted in extreme weather conditions.