Court frees Ataa Ayi's mechanic after 23 years in prison for wrongful conviction

The Court of Appeal has acquitted and discharged Yaw Asante Agyekum, who had been serving a 35-year prison sentence since 2010 after being convicted alongside infamous armed robber Ataa Ayi, who was sentenced to 160 years.

Agyekum, who was initially arrested in 2002, had been found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, allegedly serving as a mechanic for Ataa Ayi’s criminal syndicate, which operated across Accra during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

While Ataa Ayi and his gang were convicted on multiple robbery charges, Agyekum maintained his innocence and appealed the ruling.

His legal team argued that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence linking him directly to the crimes. The Court of Appeal upheld this argument, particularly noting that Agyekum had no legal representation during his initial trial.

In delivering the ruling, the three-member panel, Justice Aboagye Tanoh, Justice Stephen Oppong, and Justice Janapare Bartels Kodwo, stated that the prosecution did not present enough evidence to justify the conviction and sentence.

As a result, the court overturned the earlier verdict and ordered his release.

Here is a professional paraphrase of your text:

Background of the case

Raymond Aryee Aryeetey, widely known as Ataa Ayi, was one of Ghana’s most feared criminals in the early 2000s, leading a gang involved in a series of violent armed robberies.

He gained notoriety for a range of criminal activities, including car hijackings, jewellery theft, and home invasions.

His name became synonymous with fear across the country due to the trauma he inflicted on his victims.

Despite numerous encounters with law enforcement, Ataa Ayi managed to evade capture for years, largely because his identity remained unknown.

His run came to an end in February 2005 when police apprehended him at his hideout during a sting operation based on a tip-off.

An Accra Fast Track High Court later sentenced him to 70 years in prison and an additional 20 years in separate armed robbery cases.