After nearly 2 decades in Ghana army, Kwaku Raymond joins U.S. military

Ghanaian military veteran and celebrated social media personality Kwaku Raymond, known online as “EchoLima”, has officially enlisted in the United States Army, marking a notable career evolution that has drawn both national and international attention.

Raymond made the announcement on June 4, 2025, via his popular TikTok platform, where he has captivated millions with his disciplined military persona and inspirational content.

His post chronicled a powerful personal journey from nearly two decades of service in the Ghana Armed Forces to a new chapter in the ranks of the U.S. Army.

20 years ago (2005), I was enlisted in the Ghana Army, and after 19 years and 4 months, I resigned and relocated to the United States and joined the US Army (2025). God bless America and the American Army for giving me this opportunity and a better life. I am a warrior and a member of a team.

Raymond's transition represents more than a career change—it symbolises the merging of military dedication with global mobility and digital influence.

As a standout figure in Ghana’s military landscape, he became a familiar face not just in uniform but also on screens, where his polished appearances, motivational messages, and deep sense of discipline earned him the nickname “celebrity soldier”.

A distinguished military journey

Kwaku Raymond began his military career in 2005 when he enlisted in the Ghana Army.

Over the next 19 years and four months, he built a respected reputation marked by commitment, professionalism, and loyalty to service.

His military discipline extended beyond the battlefield—resonating online through curated TikTok videos that often highlighted the values and pride of military life.

Through this digital engagement, Raymond emerged as a unique public figure: a soldier with global appeal, blending precision and personality.

His online presence showcased a rare blend of authenticity and structure, striking a balance between his duties and a mission to inspire others through storytelling.

Raymond’s decision to resign from the Ghana Armed Forces was a well-considered and respectful move.