Junior football match turns ugly as angry dad knocks out referee in viral clip [Video]

An investigation is underway after a player’s father assaulted a referee following a heated junior football match in Switzerland.

The incident occurred after FC Villmergen C-Junior’s 4-2 defeat to SC Schoftland on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the father of a Villmergen player confronted the referee and allegedly shouted, “Do you know what football means?” before punching the official.

Social media footage shows the man wearing a black vest and shorts striking the referee, who then stumbles back while holding his face.

Bystanders quickly intervened to separate the two.

A club coach claimed the father was furious over what he believed was a harsh foul against his son during the match.

FC Villmergen condemned the attack in a statement and is considering banning the parent from future games.

The local football association has reported the incident to the Swiss Football Federation, reigniting concerns over referee safety.

Despite rising aggression toward officials, the federation remains opposed to body cameras, fearing they could provoke further confrontations.

Recent data shows that referees in Switzerland face abuse, verbal threats or physical violence in roughly 1 out of every 100 matches.

What must be done

Addressing referee assaults in football requires a zero-tolerance approach combined with systemic reforms.

First and foremost, perpetrators of violence against match officials must face severe consequences, including lifetime bans from all football-related activities and criminal prosecution.

Clubs and federations must enforce these penalties without exception to send a clear message that such behaviour is unacceptable.