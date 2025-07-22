Asantehene vows to attend Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert: ‘I’d like to witness it myself’

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed his keen interest in attending Sarkodie’s upcoming Rapperholic Concert, scheduled to take place in September 2025 in Kumasi.

During a courtesy visit to the Manhyia Palace on Friday, 18th July 2025, Sarkodie and his management formally informed the King of their plans to host the iconic concert in the Ashanti Region. In response, Otumfuo warmly welcomed the idea and shared his desire to be present at the event.

The King expressed his enthusiasm for the show, saying:

Sarkodie

They don’t usually allow me to go out often, but for this one, I would like to attend and witness it myself

Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, was accompanied by his manager Angel Town and Nabil Alhassan of Event Factory. The team presented the concert’s concept and extended their appreciation to the Asantehene for granting them an audience.

The King offered words of wisdom, urging the rapper and his team to remain humble and focused as they pursue their artistic goals. He also assured them of his support and reaffirmed his willingness to attend the event.

READ MORE: High Court denies bail to jailed Nana Agradaa pending her appeal application

Traditionally held in Accra every December, Sarkodie’s Rapperholic Concert is regarded as one of the country’s most celebrated annual music events. This year’s edition, however, is set to return to Kumasi for the second time, following a previously successful staging in the region.