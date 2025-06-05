Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Portugal knock out Germany to reach Nations League final

Cristiano Ronaldo and Francisco Conceição led Portugal to a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Germany in Wednesday’s UEFA Nations League semi-final in Munich, securing a spot in Sunday’s final against either Spain or France.

Germany appeared destined for the final after Florian Wirtz, who is reportedly close to a £100 million move from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool, opened the scoring early in the second half.

The young midfielder regained possession, linked up neatly with Joshua Kimmich, and headed in the return pass to put the hosts ahead.

Although VAR reviewed a potential offside interference by Nick Woltemade, the goal was allowed to stand.

But Portugal responded with urgency and belief. Substitute Francisco Conceição, introduced just before the hour mark, made an instant impact by curling a stunning 20-yard equaliser into the far corner in the 63rd minute.

The comeback was complete just five minutes later when Ronaldo, who had missed earlier opportunities, tapped home from close range after a brilliant setup by Nuno Mendes, who was released down the flank by Bruno Fernandes.

READ ALSO: Doctor jailed 10 years for falsely diagnosing healthy patients with chronic illnesses

Portugal had started the match with early promise, as Ronaldo tested Marc-André ter Stegen and Pedro Neto fired over following a surging run.

Germany soon found their rhythm, with Diogo Costa pulling off impressive saves to deny both Woltemade and Leon Goretzka in quick succession.

Though Ronaldo squandered a chance shortly after the interval, Germany struck almost immediately afterward with Wirtz’s goal.

Fernandes came close to levelling with a curling effort, but it was Portugal’s substitutions that turned the tide decisively.

Conceição nearly scored again in the 82nd minute after a dazzling solo run, while Germany were inches away from an equaliser when Karim Adeyemi rattled the post just seconds later.