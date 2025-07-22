Fameye blames technical glitches for underwhelming 2025 TGMA performance

Highlife musician Fameye has expressed disappointment over his performance at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), attributing the challenges he faced on stage to technical malfunctions that hindered his delivery.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Hitz FM, Fameye shared that several technical hitches disrupted the flow of his performance, preventing him from delivering the captivating set he had envisioned.

My band told me we tried, but I don't think it was that good. I had some setbacks, without which I could possibly have been the best performer of the night

Fameye

,he remarked.

Fameye explained that a major issue stemmed from a preset that was meant to cue the start of his performance but failed to play as expected.

I had a preset that was supposed to have been played before the performance started

In addition, the malfunctioning of his in-ear monitor further complicated matters. He revealed that he and his band struggled to hear the music clearly during the live performance.

Fameye

I wasn't hearing anything... It eventually came to a point where I had to take off my in-ear microphone just to try and hear what was being played,

he added.

Despite the setbacks, the "Nothing I Get" hitmaker emphasised that he does not intend to make excuses. Instead, he sees the experience as a learning curve to improve future performances.

Fameye

It was due to technical issues. I'm sure if you give other artistes the mic, they would also share similar experiences

,Fameye said.

But that is not an excuse. I’m hoping to do well every time. I’m learning, and I’m getting better with live performances