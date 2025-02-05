Here are the 4 major VAR mistakes in the Premier League this season

The Premier League says there have been 13 Video Assistant Referee (VAR) mistakes so far this season.

According to the league’s bosses, four incorrect VAR interventions and nine missed interventions from the first 23 rounds of games have been found by the competition's Key Match Incidents (KMI) panel.

However, the nine missed interventions were not included in their report.

So, what are the four main VAR mistakes this season?

VAR mistakes after 23 games

Outtara 'handball' - Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle, 25 August

What: Dango Outtara thought he had scored a late winner for Bournemouth when he jumped to head the ball. The goal was given by on-field referee David Coote.

Decision: VAR Tim Robinson advised Coote to reverse his decision, deeming it to be handball. As he deemed it a factual decision rather than subjective, he did not send Coote to the monitor to review it.

Outcome: With no conclusive evidence as to whether the ball was low enough on Ouattara's arm to deem it a handball, PGMOL chief Howard Webb - speaking on Sky Sports' Match Officials Mic'd Up - said VAR was incorrect to intervene.

De Ligt foul on Ings - West Ham 2-1 Man Utd, 27 October

What: West Ham striker Danny Ings went down inside the penalty area while challenging for the ball with Manchester United defender Mathijs de Ligt. Referee David Coote waved play on but was advised by VAR Michael Oliver to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Decision: Coote awarded a penalty, which Jarrod Bowen scored to give West Ham victory.

Outcome: Under-pressure Man Utd manager Ten Hag was sacked the next day. Webb later said the Hammers should not have been awarded a penalty.

Noorgard red card - Brentford 0-0 Everton, 23 November

What: Brentford's Christian Noorgard caught Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on the knee while challenging for the ball in the penalty area.

Decision: Referee Chris Kavanagh did not take action but was advised by the VAR to review the incident. He subsequently showed Noorgard a straight red card.

Outcome: Norgaard's three-match suspension for serious foul play was overturned by an independent panel on appeal.

Milenkovic goal disallowed - Nottingham Forest 3-2 Southampton, 19 January

What: Nikola Milenkovic scored a header to put Nottingham Forest 4-1 up.

Decision: The VAR advised referee Anthony Taylor to disallow the goal as Forest striker Chris Wood came from an offside position and impeded the Southampton defenders to challenge for the ball. Wood did not touch the ball.

Result: An independent panel found the goal should have been given.