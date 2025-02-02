‘X Prophecy comes true’ - Marcus Rashford’s move to Aston Villa predicted years ago

Aston Villa are finalising a loan deal for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, with talks reportedly at an advanced stage.

Sources including renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and BBC Sport reports that while the move is close to being finalised, there are still some details to be worked out. The opportunity to work with Villa manager Unai Emery is believed to be an appealing factor for the 27-year-old.

This afternoon Fabrizio is reporting that Rashord is completing his medical at Aston Villa.

Rashford has not featured for United since being dropped by head coach Ruben Amorim for the Manchester derby on 12 December. Last week, Amorim suggested he would rather include the club’s 63-year-old goalkeeping coach on the bench than Rashford due to concerns over the striker’s perceived lack of effort.

Amorim later acknowledged Rashford’s talent but stressed the importance of meeting team standards.

The Red Devils gaffer stated:

Imagine a talent like Rashford, our team should be so much better with him - but he has to change. If he changes, we are more than welcome [to include him] – but in this moment we have to set some standards.

Rashford has been with United since he was seven years old, making over 400 appearances and winning the Europa League, two FA Cups, and two EFL Cups. He has scored 138 goals for the club, including a personal best of 30 goals in the 2022-23 season.

Rashford scored in Amorim’s first game in charge of United, a 1-1 draw against Ipswich on 24 November, and netted twice in a 4-0 win over Everton a week later.

However, he was left out of the squad for United’s 2-1 victory at Manchester City on 15 December and later expressed to journalist Henry Winter that he was "ready for a new challenge."

X user predicts Rashford’s future

Meanwhile, a post on X (formerly Twitter) seems to have predicted the England international’s move to the Villa Park three years ago.

An account with the name Michael Barton tweeted an altered image of Rashford in Aston Villa’s home kit with the caption: “Rashy in 4 years.”