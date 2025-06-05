V/R: Police intercept over GH₵1 million in cash hidden in a commercial bus

The Volta Regional Police Command made a startling discovery on Tuesday afternoon, intercepting a commercial vehicle transporting an unusually large sum of money.

At approximately 4:45 PM on June 3, 2025, officers conducting a routine snap check at Juapong stopped a Ford Transit bus travelling from Ho to Kumasi.

A search of the vehicle revealed 68 fertiliser bags filled with Ghanaian one-cedi notes and coins, totalling GH₵1,021,700.

According to police reports, the driver, identified as Edward Ansah, claimed he had been hired by an unnamed individual in Kumasi to transport the cash from the Volta Region to the Ashanti Region.

Authorities immediately took Ansah into custody, where he is currently assisting with investigations.

The police have not disclosed any information about the origin or intended purpose of the money but emphasised that the case remains under active investigation.

The unusual nature of the seizure, particularly the transportation of such a significant amount in low-denomination currency, has raised suspicions of possible illegal activity.

Law enforcement officials are exploring several angles, including potential connections to money laundering, illegal cash hoarding, or other financial crimes.

Forensic experts are examining the money to determine its source, while investigators work to identify all parties involved in the transaction.

What does the law say?

Bank of Ghana (Anti-Money Laundering) Regulations, 2020

Under Ghana’s anti-money laundering framework, individuals or entities transporting cash exceeding $10,000 (or its equivalent in Ghana cedis) across borders must declare it to authorities.

While this primarily applies to international travel, domestic movement of unusually large sums—especially in small denominations like the intercepted GH₵1 notes and coins—can still raise red flags if deemed suspicious.

The law aims to curb illicit financial flows, and failure to provide a legitimate source or purpose for such funds may lead to seizure and further investigation.

Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044)

This law criminalises money laundering, defined as disguising the origins of illegally obtained money.

Section 29 requires financial institutions and certain businesses to report suspicious transactions, while Section 63 imposes strict penalties, including 10 to 15 years' imprisonment for offenders.

If the intercepted cash is linked to illegal activities (e.g., tax evasion, fraud, or crime proceeds), those involved could face prosecution under this act.

The police and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) would need to trace the money’s origin to determine if laundering occurred.

Currency Issuance (Amendment) Act, 2020

To prevent currency hoarding and destabilisation of the monetary system, this law restricts the accumulation and transportation of coins exceeding GH₵10,000 without authorisation from the Bank of Ghana.

The seized GH₵1 coins, if exceeding this threshold, could violate this provision, especially if they were being stockpiled for illegal purposes.