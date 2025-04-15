Top 5 regions in Ghana with the best road networks

When travelling across Ghana, one of the main concerns for many is the condition of the country’s roads. A reliable road network not only ensures faster and safer travel but also provides comfort—whether you’re heading to a business appointment in the city or venturing to tourist destinations in rural areas. Although national infrastructure development is ongoing, certain regions have emerged as clear leaders in terms of road quality and connectivity.

Below is a guide to the regions in Ghana that currently boast the most impressive road systems.

Greater Accra Region

As the seat of government and the nation’s capital, the Greater Accra Region naturally has the most advanced and expansive road infrastructure. Major highways such as the N1 (George Bush Highway) and N4 facilitate smooth travel to other regions, while Accra itself benefits from a modern urban road network, complete with interchanges and bypasses.

Areas like Airport City, East Legon, Cantonments, and Tema are all easily accessible, making the region especially convenient for both residents and tourists. It remains the most accessible area in Ghana thanks to continuous urban planning and investment in infrastructure.

Ashanti Region

The Ashanti Region, anchored by Kumasi—Ghana’s second-largest city—serves as a critical transport hub in the country. Key routes, such as the Accra-Kumasi highway and other inter-regional roads, cut through this area.

Kumasi has undergone significant upgrades in recent years, including projects like the Sofoline Interchange and the expansion of dual carriageways. These developments have eased congestion and reduced travel time. “Travellers heading to cultural landmarks such as Lake Bosomtwe and the Manhyia Palace Museum also benefit from relatively well-kept roads,” making the region a strong contender for road quality.

Eastern Region

The Eastern Region enjoys a strategic location that links it to Greater Accra and the Ashanti Region. The road from Accra to Koforidua has undergone considerable improvements, allowing for a smooth and pleasant journey.

This region is not only a vital transit corridor for southern and central Ghana, but it also offers access to natural attractions. “Destinations such as Aburi Botanical Gardens, Boti Falls, and the Akaa Waterfalls are now more reachable due to the improved roads,” making the Eastern Region ideal for short breaks and recreational travel.

Central Region

With Cape Coast as its capital, the Central Region is a major hub for heritage tourism. In recent years, significant improvements have been made to the Accra–Cape Coast highway and other key roads leading to the area’s main attractions.

“Tourist spots like Elmina Castle, Kakum National Park, and several beach resorts are now accessible via well-maintained roads,” enhancing the region’s appeal. Its close proximity to Accra also makes it a convenient option for travellers looking for weekend escapes or day trips.

Western Region

Driven by robust economic activities such as mining, agriculture, and oil, the Western Region has seen a notable boost in road development. Key towns including Takoradi, Tarkwa, and Sekondi are interconnected by major roads, with additional highways leading to border towns and the coast.

Travelling to destinations such as the Nzulezu Stilt Village and various coastal retreats has become much easier due to these infrastructural enhancements, positioning the region as both an economic and touristic hub.

Conclusion

While Ghana’s road infrastructure continues to develop nationwide, the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Central, and Western Regions currently provide some of the best road travel experiences. These areas serve as important economic and cultural centres and benefit from consistent investment in road maintenance and expansion.