Surgery won’t fix your insecurities - Evangelist Efia Odo on body enhancement craze

Ghanaian media personality and socialite Efia Odo has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding body enhancement procedures among women, cautioning that such measures do not resolve underlying self-esteem issues.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on 14 April 2025, Efia Odo advised her followers to seek internal healing and spiritual grounding rather than relying on cosmetic surgeries for confidence.

Plastic surgery doesn’t fix insecurities. You must be self-validated within. Nothing outside of you can save you apart from being in Christ, because that’s your true self. Christ is not a religion; it’s one’s true self.

Efia Odo’s sentiments echo those of fellow Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson, who has also spoken publicly against cosmetic procedures.

Nelson previously criticised the trend of body enhancements, claiming that many women who undergo such surgeries are struggling with self-worth.

Describing the issue as a “mental thing,” she warned young women about the dangers and psychological implications of altering their bodies to fit societal standards.

She urged them to focus on their well-being and not allow public pressure to dictate their physical appearance.