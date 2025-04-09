I’d rather have more babies - Yvonne Nelson on body enhancement

Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson has made her position clear on the issue of cosmetic surgery, asserting that she has never considered altering her natural appearance and remains completely at peace with the way she looks.

Speaking during an interview on Joy News’ Career Trail, the celebrated actress expressed her belief that body enhancement procedures provide no meaningful benefit to women.

I don’t think enhancing any part of my body is going to help me in any way, she remarked

Yvonne went further to explain that if she ever had to undergo a medical procedure, it would be for childbirth rather than cosmetic purposes.

“If I were to do anything to my body, I’d rather have more children. If I’m going to be in a hospital, it should be because I’m bringing life into the world—not because I want to cut open my body and insert something, she stated.

The actress also weighed in on the psychological motivations behind body enhancement, suggesting that the decision often stems from insecurity or low self-worth.

I believe it’s a mental issue—it stems from a lack of confidence, she said.

As a mother, Yvonne highlighted the importance of setting a positive example for her children. She revealed that altering her body could potentially lead to uncomfortable conversations with her daughter in the future.

One day, you’ll become a parent, and your children will ask questions. Imagine my daughter looking at an old photo from 1992 and saying, ‘Mummy, your backside used to be flat—what happened? Did you inflate it? Is it a balloon?’ I don’t want to face those questions, she joked.

She added, My daughter is just like me—very inquisitive—she’ll ask everything. I’m happy with my appearance. I’m content

Yvonne also used the opportunity to advise young girls against following the growing trend of cosmetic surgery, warning of the addictive nature of such procedures.

I wouldn’t want any young woman to go down that road. The moment you alter one part of your body, it rarely ends there. You’ll want fuller lips, then a bigger ear, then something else. You’ll always feel the urge to change more, she warned.