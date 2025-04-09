'My backside got me an apartment and GH¢5K' – Ghanaian actress Afrakoma

Pulse logo
09 April 2025 at 9:34
Afrakoma stirs social media with claims that her curves have brought her unexpected blessings—including a cash gift and a home—crediting her figure as a divine favour despite being in a relationship.

Ghanaian actress and skit creator Afrakoma has candidly opened up about how her curvaceous figure has attracted unexpected generosity, including a cash gift of GH¢5,000 and assistance in securing accommodation.

In a now-viral video making the rounds on social media, Afrakoma was interviewed during the wedding ceremony of fellow actress Diana Asamoah, also known as Sugar Mummy. In the interview, she recounted a surprising encounter with a fan who recognised her from a comedy skit featuring Dr Likee.

I was just walking on my street when a man stopped me and said he’d seen me in a skit and admired my curves. He handed me GH¢5,000 simply because of my backside, she said with a laugh.

Afrakoma further revealed that her striking figure also helped her land an apartment, which she currently shares with her partner.

If not for my figure, I might not even have a roof over my head, she stated. She described these experiences as a result of divine favour, emphasising that her physical appearance is a gift from God.

There are people like me who, without their body shape, wouldn’t have had access to money or even a place to sleep, she added

When asked how she manages the overwhelming attention from admirers despite being in a relationship, Afrakoma acknowledged that the pressure is real but insisted she draws clear boundaries.

I receive a lot of attention, but I am not loose. I carry myself with respect, she affirmed.

Afrakoma’s candid comments have sparked debate online, with some hailing her honesty while others question the societal values that reward physical attributes over talent.

