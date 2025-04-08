Ghanaians name Stonebwoy as the true dancehall king in Ghana

From the early 2000s till now, the dancehall scene in Ghana has been defined by four names: Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, and Episode. Each of them has at some point declared themselves as the "true dancehall king", claiming supremacy through hit songs, awards, street credibility, and sometimes, sheer bravado.

Samini, the godfather, was the first to wave the dancehall flag high on international stages. With a smooth blend of reggae and dancehall, he built a foundation many would later stand on. Then came Shatta Wale the self-styled “Dancehall Messiah” who flipped the industry on its head with raw energy, unapologetic lyrics, and a cult-like fanbase that worshipped his every move. For years, Wale sat comfortably at the top, challenging the establishment and reinventing what it meant to be a Ghanaian dancehall act.

But Stonebwoy, the calm storm from Ashaiman, wasn’t just watching — he was building. Rising from the underground and mentored by Samini himself, Stonebwoy brought structure, global collaborations, lyrical growth, and stage mastery to the genre. He’s not just dominating the charts — he’s also the reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year 2024, a title he reclaimed in grand style, silencing doubters and reaffirming his place at the top. From headlining major festivals across Europe to shutting down stadiums in Ghana and across the globe, Stonebwoy is having one of the best years of his career — both critically and commercially

According to fresh poll data conducted by Pulse Ghana from thousands of Ghanaians across 4 social media platforms(Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook, and X), Stonebwoy now wears the crown, not just in word, but in the hearts of the people.

Spanning four separate polls with a combined vote count of nearly 19,000 participants, the results paint a clear picture: Stonebwoy emerged on top with an impressive 52.79% of the total votes, while Shatta Wale secured just 36.15%.

Veteran performer Samini came third with 8.56%, while Episode followed with 2.5%, rounding out the competition.

Fans cited Stonebwoy's lyrical finesse, international recognition, stage presence, and consistent brand as major reasons for his dominance. His calm but assertive personality also continues to win admiration from a growing fanbase.

With 104 awards to Stonebwoy's name, including the prestigious TGMA Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy edges ahead of Shatta Wale, who holds 102 awards. While Shatta Wale is known for his unmatched street credibility and trailblazing impact on local music, Stonebwoy has taken Ghanaian dancehall global performing at major festivals across Europe, the Caribbean, and Africa, and collaborating with international stars like Sean Paul, Beenie Man, and Davido. Shatta Wale, though a commanding performer with a loyal fanbase, has in recent years faced criticism for fewer international performances and public controversies. Stonebwoy, on the other hand, continues to rise steadily, gaining respect for his consistency, professionalism, and global appeal.

On the other hand, Shatta Wale’s polarising persona and recent controversies may have contributed to his dip in popularity. While still commanding a strong following, the polls indicate that Ghanaians are now placing their bets on Stonebwoy as the genre's leading figure.

With these results, one thing is certain: Stonebwoy is no longer just a contender — he is the reigning king in the eyes of the people.

Final weighted average across all polls