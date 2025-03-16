TGMA 26: Here is the full list of nominees and other details

The much-anticipated nominees for the 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) have finally been announced, setting the stage for yet another thrilling celebration of Ghanaian music excellence.

The prestigious awards scheme, which honours the country’s most outstanding musical talents, has unveiled this year’s contenders, following the closure of nomination filing.

Multiple categories are expected to feature in this edition, including the most coveted Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artiste, and Album of the Year.

Strong contenders for the ultimate award will include Stonebwoy, King Promise and Black Sherif. Joe Mettles makes a return with another nomination for the award, with new additions Kweku Smoke, King Paluta and Team Eternity.

The 2025 edition promises to be one of the most exciting yet as fans and industry stakeholders are eagerly awaiting the main event.

The main awards ceremony is slated for May 3, 2025 at the Accra International Conference Centre, preceded by a pre-party on May 2 for industry networking and discussions.

Here is the full list of nominees for TGMA 26.

1. Artiste of the Year

2. Best Gospel Artiste

3. Best New Artiste

4. Best male Vocal Performance

5. Best female Vocal Performance

6. Best Hiplife/HipHop artiste

7. Best Rap performance

8. Best HipHop Song

9. Best Afrobeat Song

10. Best Hiplife Song

11. Best Highlife Song

12. Best Urban Contemporary Gospel Song

13. Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

14. Best Music Video

15. Best Traditional Gospel Song

16. African Song of the Year

17. Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

18. Collaboration of the Year

19. International Collaboration of the Year

20. Song writer of the year