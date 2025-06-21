Only a fool doesn’t take advise - Veteran Gospel musician says he’ll drive Uber amid struggles

Gospel legend Edward Akwasi Boateng has decided to launch a ride-hailing service after initially rejecting Diana Asamoah's controversial suggestion to drive for Uber.

The "Makoma So Ade" hitmaker made waves last year when he publicly shared his financial difficulties and criticized the gospel community for inadequate support during his struggles.

His plight caught the attention of Prophet ElBernard Nelson Eshun, who presented him with a Toyota sedan to help alleviate his hardships.

Fellow gospel artist Diana Asamoah then recommended that Edward use the car for Uber driving to generate steady income. Her advice sparked public debate and was initially dismissed by the veteran musician.

Boateng’s change of heart

However, Edward has now embraced the concept after careful consideration. During a recent chat with Tony Best on Akoma FM's Akoma Mmre programme, he acknowledged changing his stance.

"Only foolish people ignore good counsel. I've come around to Diana Asamoah's idea, though I'll be using the Honda from Prophet ElBernard instead," he revealed.

Edward plans to differentiate his transport business by targeting upmarket clientele rather than regular passengers. His strategy focuses on providing exclusive services for special occasions.

"I won't be collecting just anyone off the street. My focus will be on premium clients - newlyweds for their wedding day, funeral attendees, and guests at important celebrations," he outlined.

This venture represents a fresh start for the respected gospel artist as he explores creative ways to maintain financial stability while remaining visible to his fanbase.

The decision demonstrates Edward's willingness to adapt and find practical solutions to his economic challenges, transforming what was once seen as controversial advice into a viable business opportunity.

