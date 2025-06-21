‘I need that boy’ - Adom Kyei-Duah invites boxer beaten while wearing his sticker

A popular Ghanaian pastor has asked to meet a boxer who wore his image on his boxing shorts during a fight at Bukom Boxing Arena.

Joseph Sackey became the talk of social media on June 14, 2025, after losing his bout against Abdul Khan at the "Battle of the Beasts" boxing event. But it wasn't just his defeat that got people talking, it was what he was wearing.

Sackey stepped into the ring wearing blue shorts with a sticker showing the face of Adom Kyei-Duah, the General Overseer of Believers Worship Center.

The unusual choice of boxing attire quickly went viral on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing videos and photos of the boxer sporting the pastor's image during his fight.

The pastor himself has now responded to the attention, speaking to his congregation about wanting to meet the boxer in person. Adom Kyei-Duah said:

I am pleading with you to inform him that I want to meet him God willing Sunday. I need that boy. On Sunday, I will invite him to stand by me on the pulpit.

The religious leader explained that he sees the boxer's gesture as something special, even though they don't know each other personally. He added:

The reason why I am inviting him is that I want people to know that I have been called by God. I don't know him but after seeing his video, I fell in love with him.

Adom Kyei-Duah intends to send message

Adom Kyei-Duah, who leads the Believers Worship Center, is known for his controversial statements and claims about his spiritual powers. The pastor has previously made headlines for various declarations about his ministry and divine calling.

According to Adom Kyei-Duah, his invitation to the boxer is meant to send a message to people who doubt his ministry and question whether he's genuinely called by God.

The pastor's comments have divided opinion online, with some people praising his willingness to reach out to the boxer whilst others are questioning his real motives behind the invitation.