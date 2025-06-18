British Board letter signals ‘big trouble’ about Sharaf Mahama's boxing event - GBA PRO

The Ghana Boxing Authority's Communications Director has raised alarm about serious trouble brewing over Sharaf Mahama's recent boxing event.

Mohammed Amin Lamptey revealed that the British Boxing Board of Control has sent a concerning letter to the GBA about the "Battle of the Beasts" event.

Speaking on Asempa FM's Ultimate Sports Show, Lamptey warned:

"Do you know there's trouble regarding last Friday's fight? There's big trouble."

The email reportedly calls for urgent action from the minister and National Sports Authority to control boxing promoters' activities. However, Lamptey wouldn't reveal what the letter actually said, only that it was worrying.

This comes after Mahama's successful event drew major attention in the boxing world. The show featured top fights including Jacob "The Beast" Dickson against Andrew Tabiti for the WBO Africa Bridgerweight title, and Daniel Selassie Gorsh versus Theo Allotey in the African Bantamweight division.

Anthony Joshua graces Sharaf Mahama's boxing night

Big-name stars Anthony Joshua and Amir Khan attended, boosting the event's profile. Joshua had a great time in Ghana meeting President John Dramani Mahama and receiving an expensive motorbike as gift from his brother Ibrahim Mahama.

But the British board's concerns suggest all may not be well behind the scenes. The GBA, minister and National Sports Authority might need to work together to fix any problems and make sure international boxing rules are followed.

Adding to the drama, there's growing tension between the GBA and Sports Ministry. Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams has reportedly said he can't work with the current GBA leadership.