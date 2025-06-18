How Sharaf Mahama is elevating Ghana sports with star-studded boxing events

The recent spectacle at the Bukom Boxing Arena on June 13, 2025, showcased more than just athletic prowess, it demonstrated the transformative vision of Sharaf Mahama, son of Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama, and how he is reshaping Ghana's sports landscape.

The "Battle of the Beasts" event, which brought together boxing legends Anthony Joshua and Amir Khan in partnership with Mahama's Legacy Rise Sports, represents a pivotal moment in Ghanaian sports development and international recognition.

Sharaf Mahama's achievement in securing the presence of Anthony Joshua, the British heavyweight champion, marks a significant milestone for Ghanaian boxing.

Joshua's visit to Ghana was specifically to support Mahama's boxing initiative, demonstrating the international credibility that Legacy Rise Sports has already established.

The collaboration with retired British fighter Amir Khan through his promotional company further solidifies Ghana's position on the global boxing map.

Legacy Rise Sports: A Comprehensive Vision

At the heart of Mahama's sports contribution lies Legacy Rise Sports, a management company he founded with a clear mission to identify and nurture local talent while providing opportunities for success on the global stage.

The company's approach extends beyond traditional sports management, incorporating athlete development, brand building, and international exposure.

Sharaf Mahama

Mahama's vision is particularly significant given his focus on boxing, a sport with deep roots in Ghana's sporting culture. The country has produced world-class boxers like Azumah Nelson and Ike Quartey but has often struggled with providing adequate platforms and international exposure for emerging talent.

Legacy Rise Sports addresses this gap by creating professional events that showcase Ghanaian boxers alongside international stars.

Creating Sustainable Sports Infrastructure

The "Battle of the Beasts" event at the iconic Bukom Boxing Arena represents more than entertainment, it's about creating sustainable infrastructure for sports development.

By hosting high-profile events in Ghana rather than relying solely on international platforms, Mahama is building a home-grown sports economy that can benefit local communities and athletes.

The success of the event, which drew huge crowds and widespread praise from fans and pundits across social media platforms, demonstrates the appetite for world-class sporting events in Ghana.

This success provides a foundation for future events and establishes Ghana as a viable destination for international boxing promotions.

Sharaf Mahama

Youth Development and Mentorship

Through Legacy Rise Sports, Mahama is building comprehensive support systems for young athletes that go beyond basic training. The company provides elite training facilities, mentorship programs, international exposure opportunities, brand development, and career guidance.

This holistic approach addresses the multiple challenges that young African athletes face in pursuing professional sports careers.

Economic Impact and Future Prospects

President Mahama and son Sharaf

Mahama's sports initiatives are creating economic opportunities beyond the athletes themselves. The "Battle of the Beasts" event generated significant economic activity in Accra, from hotel bookings for international visitors to local vendor sales around the venue.

This economic impact model can be replicated and scaled to create sustained economic benefits for local communities.

The partnership with international promoters like Amir Khan's promotion company creates pathways for Ghanaian boxers to access international markets while maintaining strong home-country connections.