NIA set to prosecute Ghanaians who Vouch for foreigners in Ghana card registration

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has declared its intention to crack down on Ghanaians who illegally vouch for foreign nationals in the ongoing Ghana Card registration process, stressing that such acts undermine the credibility of the country’s national identification system.

According to the NIA, the vouching process, where a Ghanaian citizen confirms the nationality of another person to facilitate their registration, is strictly reserved for genuine cases.

The law prohibits any Ghanaian from guaranteeing the nationality of a foreigner, and offenders risk being prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, August 4, 2025, the NIA’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Williams Ampomah Emmanuel Darlas, revealed that several individuals are already in court over such violations.

Out of the 20 people currently being prosecuted, some are Ghanaians who vouched for foreign nationals.

He disclosed.

In our system, it is very easy to identify such individuals.

Mr Darlas further cautioned citizens against commercialising the vouching process, noting that some people have turned it into a money-making venture by endorsing individuals they do not personally know.

To those of you vouching for people you don’t even know just to make money, be warned: we are coming for you

He stressed.

The NIA explained that such fraudulent acts pose a significant threat to national security, as the Ghana Card serves as a primary source of identification for both governmental and private transactions.

With the card being linked to various databases—such as banking, social security, and voter registration—any compromise in its issuance process could open the door for misuse by unqualified individuals.

The Authority has urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to Ghana Card registration.

This includes cases where foreigners attempt to use fake documents or rely on unlawful vouching to obtain the card.