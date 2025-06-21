Old woman dies, one still missing in Cape Coast building collapse

A building has collapsed in the London Bridge community in Cape Coast following hours of heavy rainfall, killing an elderly woman and trapping several others.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, June 21, sending shockwaves through the Central Region's capital as emergency services rushed to the scene.

Rescue teams from the Ghana National Fire Service, National Ambulance Service, National Disaster Management Organization, and Police are currently managing the situation and searching through the debris.

Emergency workers have successfully rescued some people who were trapped beneath the collapsed structure and recovered the body of the elderly woman who died in the incident.

Cape Coast Metropolitan Chief Executive George Justice Arthur led a team to the scene to coordinate the rescue efforts and ensure emergency personnel work effectively to extract all trapped victims from the rubble.

Cape Coast building collapse

Officials believe five people were inside the building when it came down. Four individuals have been retrieved so far, with rescue teams continuing their search for the remaining person.

The building collapse has created widespread concern among residents in Cape Coast, particularly as the incident happened during the early morning hours when most people would have been sleeping.

Investigations into building collapse begins

Heavy rainfall has been battering the area, and authorities are investigating whether the prolonged downpour contributed to the structural failure of the building.

Emergency services remain on high alert as they work to clear the debris and ensure no other victims remain trapped. The rescue operation is ongoing, with teams using specialised equipment to carefully search through the collapsed structure.

Cape Coast building collapse

The incident highlights concerns about building safety standards in the region, particularly during Ghana's rainy season when structures face additional stress from heavy rainfall and flooding.

MUST READ: 9 Dead including police officer in Libyan derby chaos with team bus set on fire