9 dead including police officer in Libyan derby chaos with team bus set on fire

A fierce football rivalry in Libya turned violent on Wednesday night when the derby between Al Ahli Tripoli and Al Ittihad was called off after shocking scenes of disorder in the capital.

The match in Tripoli ended early when Al Ittihad's team bus was set on fire, forcing the referee to abandon the game with the visitors leading 1-0.

The game was supposed to be played behind closed doors, but chaos erupted near the end of the first half when a group of troublemakers broke into the stadium.

Hundreds of fans appeared in the upper tier and began climbing down the stands carrying flares before charging onto the pitch. Al Ittihad's players fled to the changing rooms or into the stands in fear as the situation spiralled out of control.

The referee quickly decided to abandon the match, but the violence continued outside the ground where the away team's bus was torched.

Security forces connected to the government were also targeted by supporters, with the ugly scenes carrying on late into the night. Military personnel reportedly fired shots to break up the crowds.

Massive protests in Libya

The football violence comes amid massive protests calling for Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah to step down. The unrest began after armed groups clashed in Tripoli at the weekend.

Protesters are demanding new elections whilst accusing Dbeibah of corruption and blaming him for allowing armed groups to grow stronger across the country.

Team bus set ablaze

The nationwide demonstrations have turned violent, with reports claiming at least eight civilians and one police officer have died in the troubles.

Several Libyan government ministers have quit their jobs since the protests started, highlighting the serious political crisis facing the North African nation.

The Libyan Football Federation has not yet made an official statement about the abandoned match, which once again highlights the ongoing safety problems in Libyan football.