Man United goalie Onana pays special visit to Burkina Faso leader Ibrahim Traore

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana surprised everyone by turning up at the presidential palace in Burkina Faso to meet the country's leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, during his summer holidays.

The Cameroon goalkeeper, whose time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end, decided to spend part of his break in the West African country on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Onana brought along a signed United shirt as a gift for President Traore during what turned out to be an impromptu but friendly meeting.

The 29-year-old posted about his visit on Instagram, writing:

I had the honour of being received by His Excellency Ibrahim Traoré, President of Burkina Faso and Head of State. A huge thank you to the President and to the people of Burkinabe for their hospitality. This visit gave me a better understanding of the human and cultural richness of the country.

Andre Onana and Ibrahim Traore

He shared pictures of himself with the president, including one showing him presenting the signed jersey.

According to Choicelive, Onana called the trip "unforgettable and full of learning experiences."

Captain Traore took control of Burkina Faso in September 2022 after removing Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba in a military takeover.

He's become popular with many locals for his strong nationalist views and tries to follow in the footsteps of legendary revolutionary Thomas Sankara.

Onana's Red Devils future hangs in the air

Despite the political situation, Onana's visit stayed away from politics, with the keeper reportedly touring different parts of the country and learning about local culture.

President Traore thanked the Cameroon international for making the effort to visit and learn about Burkina Faso's people and customs.

Andre Onana

Onana moved to United from Inter Milan in 2023 but had a tough season in England, with his performances coming under heavy criticism, particularly after United got off to a poor start.