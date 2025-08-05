Your period isn’t just a sign that you’re not pregnant — it’s a monthly report card on your overall health. In fact, many gynaecologists consider the menstrual cycle to be a “fifth vital sign”, alongside blood pressure, temperature, respiration rate, and heart rate.

That’s because the colour, timing, flow, and symptoms of your period can all reflect what’s going on inside your body — from your hormone levels to your stress response, nutritional status, and more.

Here’s what your period might be trying to tell you — and why it’s worth paying attention.

1. Irregular Periods Could Signal Hormonal Imbalance or Stress

A normal menstrual cycle typically ranges from 21 to 35 days. If your period shows up unpredictably — sometimes early, sometimes very late, or even skips a month entirely — it could be your body’s way of waving a red flag.

Irregular periods are often linked to:

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) – a hormonal condition that affects ovulation

Thyroid issues – both underactive and overactive thyroids can disrupt your cycle

High stress levels – cortisol (the stress hormone) can suppress the reproductive hormones responsible for ovulation

Sudden weight loss or gain, excessive exercise, or poor nutrition

Occasional irregularity isn’t usually a cause for concern, but if it becomes a pattern, it’s best to speak to a healthcare professional.

2. Very Heavy Periods Might Point to Underlying Conditions

Bleeding through pads or tampons every hour, needing to double up, or passing large clots could be signs of menorrhagia — the clinical term for unusually heavy periods.

Common causes include:

Fibroids – benign growths in the uterus that can increase bleeding

Adenomyosis – when uterine lining grows into the muscular wall of the uterus

Hormonal imbalance – too much oestrogen or too little progesterone can result in a thicker uterine lining

Blood clotting disorders

Consistently heavy periods can lead to iron-deficiency anaemia, causing fatigue, dizziness, and shortness of breath. If you’re constantly exhausted around your cycle, this could be why.

3. Missing Periods Could Be a Sign of More Than Just Pregnancy

If your period disappears for three months or more (and you’re not pregnant), this condition is called amenorrhoea. While missing a period once or twice might be due to stress or travel, long-term absence could indicate something deeper.

Possible causes include:

Eating disorders or extreme dieting

Over-exercising, especially in athletes or dancers

Premature ovarian insufficiency (early menopause)

Pituitary gland disorders

Your body needs a certain level of fat and hormonal balance to maintain reproductive function. Missing periods shouldn’t be ignored — they’re a key sign your body isn’t functioning optimally.

4. Painful Periods Could Mean More Than Just Cramps

Mild cramping is normal — it’s caused by the uterus contracting to shed its lining. But if your period pain is so severe it interferes with your daily activities, keeps you in bed, or requires strong medication, it might be more than typical menstrual discomfort.

Conditions to consider:

Endometriosis – when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, causing chronic pain

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) – an infection that affects the reproductive organs

Fibroids – can also cause intense pelvic pain

If painkillers aren’t cutting it and your pain is persistent, don’t normalise it. Seek medical advice to rule out underlying conditions.

5. Spotting Between Periods Can Be a Warning Sign

Light bleeding between periods, also known as intermenstrual bleeding, can happen occasionally due to ovulation, contraception, or minor hormonal shifts. However, if it happens frequently or comes with pain or discharge, it’s worth investigating.

Possible causes:

Cervical polyps or infections

Pregnancy complications (if sexually active)

Certain cancers – particularly of the uterus or cervix (though rare)

Consistent spotting should be assessed by a healthcare provider, especially if you’re also experiencing unusual discharge or odour.

6. Brown or Very Light-Coloured Blood May Point to Slow Shedding or Hormonal Shifts

Not all menstrual blood is bright red. Brown or rusty-coloured blood often appears at the beginning or end of a period — usually older blood that took longer to exit the uterus. This is typically normal.

However, if your period is always brown or extremely light, it could indicate:

Low oestrogen levels

Perimenopause (the lead-up to menopause)

Stress or diet-related hormonal disruption

Pay attention to consistency. Occasional discolouration is fine, but consistent changes could mean your hormone levels are fluctuating more than they should.

7. Mood Swings Could Be a Hormonal Cry for Help

If you feel like a completely different person the week before your period — anxious, tearful, irritable, or withdrawn — you're not alone. Hormonal shifts, particularly drops in oestrogen and serotonin, can affect brain chemistry and mood.

But if it feels extreme or interferes with your emotional and mental wellbeing, it could be Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) — a more severe form of PMS that deserves professional support.

Your mental health and menstrual health are more connected than you may think.

Your period isn’t just about reproduction — it’s a mirror of your physical, hormonal, and emotional health. Instead of dreading it or ignoring its signs, try tracking your cycle closely (using an app or journal) and noting patterns in flow, symptoms, mood, and timing.