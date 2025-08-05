'I did your campaign song, but I’m hungry, don't let me die' - Gospel singer to Mahama

Ghanaian gospel musician, Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko, has made a heartfelt appeal to President John Dramani Mahama, decrying what he described as severe economic hardship and neglect after actively supporting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during previous election campaigns.

In a video message that has since gone viral on social media, the gospel singer expressed deep frustration over his current living conditions, revealing that he has gone without food for days and can no longer afford his child’s school fees.

President Mahama, it seems you’ve forgotten about me. I composed a campaign song for you. I’m hungry – I haven’t eaten in three days because I have no money. My child has dropped out of school because I can’t afford the fees

,he lamented.

Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko, known for his spiritual worship songs and once vocal endorsement of the NDC, especially in the politically competitive Ashanti Region, claimed that his affiliation with the party has cost him performance opportunities and public support.

I’m not getting shows because I sang and campaigned for the NDC in the Ashanti Region. Please come to my aid; don’t let me die like Daddy Lumba and Dada KD

,he added, referencing recent reports of hardship and death involving some veteran musicians.

With emotion, he pleaded once more:

Please, I am hungry, come and help me

Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko has over the years gained recognition for his inspiring gospel tracks, many of which remain favourites in Ghanaian Christian circles. Some of his well-known songs include Meye Obi, Adekye Nsroma, Mekra, Enye Den, Yesu Mogya, Me Hia Yesu, Awurade Kasa, Woye Onyame, M’aseda Nwom, and Adom No Nti.