Afia Schwarzenegger raises alarm over Funny Face and his baby mama's reunion

Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger, known privately as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, has voiced strong concerns over the recent reunion between comedian Funny Face and his ex-partner, Vanessa Nicole.

In a TikTok live session, Afia criticised the pair’s decision to reconcile and embrace co-parenting after years of public conflict and separation. The duo had been estranged for several years, often trading accusations on social media, but a viral video shared on 6th August showed them hugging and seemingly making peace. They have now pledged to jointly raise their children.

While some welcomed the news, Afia Schwarzenegger was sceptical, citing Funny Face’s past mental health issues and volatile history with Vanessa.

If it's co-parenting, we thank God because Funny Face needs to see his kids. Under no circumstances should a father be blocked from their children because of a breakup. Everyone needs a father

,she acknowledged.

However, she warned that rekindling anything beyond co-parenting could be dangerous.

Co-parenting? Yes. Relationship? No. This will be a time bomb. I cannot say I'm happy for them when I know one will kill the other eventually. That's the truth. I have been in a domestic violence situation, and no one can tell that story better than me

, she stated emphatically.

Funny Face and Vanessa were last seen in public together at the Love Rules movie launch on 17th February 2024, where they avoided media questions and sat on opposite sides of the room.